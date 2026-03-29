Brink of Escalation: Failing War & Desperate Moves | Prof. Steven Starr

The Iran War is going horribly. If Donald Trump knows this or not and which type of information he is being fed we don't know. But the idea of sending ground troops to occupy islands in front of Iran is either utter disregard for reality or a desperate move to somehow turn the tide of the war around. Here to discuss this is Prof. Steven Starr, an Emeritus Professor of the University of Missouri and Associate of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Prof. Starr's Homepage: https://nuclearfamine.org/about-steven-starr/

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