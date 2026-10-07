Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
British Ex-Diplomat Detained for Peace Efforts, Reaching out to Russia | Ian Proud
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British Ex-Diplomat Detained for Peace Efforts, Reaching out to Russia | Ian Proud

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

Former British diplomat to Moscow, Ian Proud, was detained at Heathrow Airport for the apparent offense of traveling to the Valdai Discussion Club to talk to Russia's intelligentsia. Ian and Pascal discuss civil liberties, sanctions, foreign influence rules and what they see as Europe’s narrowing space for dissent. Proud shares impressions from Moscow, warns about nuclear escalation and argues that abandoning diplomacy endangers European security. Their conversation closes with an appeal for dialogue, public engagement and a negotiated end to the war.Ian's Links:The Peacemonger on YouTube:    / @ianproud  The Peacemonger on Substack: https://thepeacemonger...Ian Proud’s website: https://www.prouddiplo...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Ian Proud returns from Russia00:52 Detained at Heathrow: Ian’s account02:51 Questioning, seized devices and family impact13:58 Challenging detention and foreign influence rules20:09 Sanctions, dissent and civil liberties28:22 What Ian learned at Valdai34:17 Nuclear escalation and the need for diplomacy42:48 The human cost of war and a call for peace

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