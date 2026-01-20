Building a Private 'Trump UN': The Massive Board of Peace Scam.

Originally published on Jan 19, 2026.

This one is wild. Trump is (ab)using a UN Security Council Resolution that was meant to structure some form of post-Genozide Gaza to form his very own extraterritorial international organisation with which he will most likely do investments around the globe. Peace-Building without peace. Trumpian to the core.Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

