Business Prof. REVEALs China's Insane Advantage Over West | Giles Chance

Giles Chance joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss China’s rise, from Deng Xiaoping’s reforms and WTO entry to the 2008 crisis, BRICS, Belt and Road, and rare earth leverage. Chance, author of Doing Business in China and China and the Credit Crisis, also examines Xi Jinping’s impact on the private sector, tensions with Washington, and the outlook for a more multipolar world.

Links:

Doing Business in China by Giles Chance

https://www.routledge.com/Doing-Business-in-China/Chance/p/book/9781032147642

China and the Credit Crisis by Giles Chance

https://books.google.com/books/about/China_and_the_Credit_Crisis.html?id=1MfsAAAAMAAJ

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Giles Chance background

00:04:53 China’s business model and rise

00:08:01 Deng Xiaoping and the export boom

00:19:35 2008 crisis BRICS and Belt and Road

00:26:16 China’s industrial power and self reliance

00:29:43 China and the new multipolar order

00:39:13 Xi Jinping party control and business

00:46:38 Tariffs rare earths and US China ties

01:01:52 Books and closing remarks