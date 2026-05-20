Business Prof. REVEALs China's Insane Advantage Over West | Giles Chance

Giles Chance joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss China’s rise, from Deng Xiaoping’s reforms and WTO entry to the 2008 crisis, BRICS, Belt and Road, and rare earth leverage. Chance, author of Doing Business in China and China and the Credit Crisis, also examines Xi Jinping’s impact on the private sector, tensions with Washington, and the outlook for a more multipolar world.
Links:
Doing Business in China by Giles Chance
https://www.routledge.com/Doing-Business-in-China/Chance/p/book/9781032147642
China and the Credit Crisis by Giles Chance
https://books.google.com/books/about/China_and_the_Credit_Crisis.html?id=1MfsAAAAMAAJ
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Giles Chance background
00:04:53 China’s business model and rise
00:08:01 Deng Xiaoping and the export boom
00:19:35 2008 crisis BRICS and Belt and Road
00:26:16 China’s industrial power and self reliance
00:29:43 China and the new multipolar order
00:39:13 Xi Jinping party control and business
00:46:38 Tariffs rare earths and US China ties
01:01:52 Books and closing remarks