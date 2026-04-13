Bye-Bye US Empire: Australia and Pacific Nations Are Leaving | Vern Hughes

Pascal talks with Australian historian and activist Vern Hughes, founder of the Australian Association for Armed Neutrality in 1988, about renewed interest in Australian neutrality. They discuss the US alliance, war and deterrence, public opinion, left and right support, social cohesion, immigration, ties to Asia, and the political path toward a more independent Australian foreign policy.
Links:
Vern Hughes at Civil Society Australia
https://civilsociety.org.au/contact/
Vern Hughes at The Spectator Australia
https://www.spectator.com.au/author/vern-hughes/
Vern Hughes at Centre for Independent Studies
https://www.cis.org.au/person/vern-hughes/
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:29 Origins of Armed Neutrality
00:06:41 Geography and the Case for Neutrality
00:12:25 US Alliance and Public Opinion
00:19:14 Left Right Shift and Self Reliance
00:27:13 Neutrality and Social Cohesion
00:34:04 Neutrality Returns in a Time of War
00:38:09 Australia in Asia and the Pacific
00:49:36 A Political Path to Neutrality