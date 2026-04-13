Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Bye-Bye US Empire: Australia and Pacific Nations Are Leaving | Vern Hughes
0:00
-54:19

Bye-Bye US Empire: Australia and Pacific Nations Are Leaving | Vern Hughes

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 13, 2026

Pascal talks with Australian historian and activist Vern Hughes, founder of the Australian Association for Armed Neutrality in 1988, about renewed interest in Australian neutrality. They discuss the US alliance, war and deterrence, public opinion, left and right support, social cohesion, immigration, ties to Asia, and the political path toward a more independent Australian foreign policy.

Links:

Vern Hughes at Civil Society Australia

https://civilsociety.org.au/contact/

Vern Hughes at The Spectator Australia

https://www.spectator.com.au/author/vern-hughes/

Vern Hughes at Centre for Independent Studies

https://www.cis.org.au/person/vern-hughes/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:29 Origins of Armed Neutrality

00:06:41 Geography and the Case for Neutrality

00:12:25 US Alliance and Public Opinion

00:19:14 Left Right Shift and Self Reliance

00:27:13 Neutrality and Social Cohesion

00:34:04 Neutrality Returns in a Time of War

00:38:09 Australia in Asia and the Pacific

00:49:36 A Political Path to Neutrality

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