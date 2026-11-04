The collapse of the West is first and foremost due to the failure of its economic system. Unfeathered capitalism is leading to liberalism's predictable self-canibalization.Graziano Ceddia and Jacopo Bergamo join Pascal to explore the connections between capitalism, ecological destruction and Europe’s growing social unrest. Drawing on Marxian analysis, they discuss protests, inequality, imperialism and the limits of green investment. The conversation considers China’s development, competing forms of ownership and the resilience of capitalism. Ceddia and Bergamo argue for economic democracy and public provision of essential services, while Lottaz presses them on practical alternatives, monetary reform and the possibilities for social and ecological change.Graziano and Jacopo's Links:Homepage: www.iscrises.orgTheir work in Monthly Review: https://monthlyreview.org/article-aut...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Europe’s protests and social unrest07:56 Graziano on the roots of discontent12:29 CRISES: connecting society and ecology16:09 Capitalism, imperialism and the climate27:05 China and competing economic models31:23 Can green investment fix capitalism?41:35 Economic democracy and essential services52:17 Money, debt and changing social relations
Capital accumulation and the social-ecological crisis of our times | G. Ceddia & J. Bergamo
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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