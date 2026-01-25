Capitalist Hegemony Is DOOMED. Donor-Class Panik | Dr. William I. Robinson

Originally published on Jan 21, 2026.

35 years ago, Francis Fukuyama declared in „the end of history“ that the contest of ideologies was over. Liberal-capitalist democratic systems had won and would be the global standard for the next Millennia. But is this really working out? Here to help with this question is Dr. William I. Robinson, Professor of Sociology at the University of California-Santa Barbara, and the author of „Epochal Crisis: The Exhaustion of Global Capitalism“.

