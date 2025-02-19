CHECKMATE: Russia-Iran Treaty SHOCKS The West | Dr. Pietro Shakarian

Originally published on Jan 28, 2025.
On January 17, 2025, Iran and Russia signed one of the most consequential treaties for West Asia in the past 200 years. The "Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" is a game changer in much more than just the military sense. It sets the stage for a new era of civilisational cooperation and erects a fire-wall against the diabolic strategy of US/NATO/Israel to plunge even more nations into utter chaos.Today I'm talking to Dr. Pietro Shakarian from St. Petersburg’s Higher School of Economics, one of Russia’s most prestigious universities. Speaking fluently Armenian, Russian and English, Pietro is a historian of Russia and the Soviet Union, with a PhD from Ohio State University. He recently wrote a most detailed analysis of the new Russo-Iranian strategic partnership treaty, which is what we want to discuss today, so Pietro, welcome.Dr. Shakarian's analysis of the Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership treaty: https://usrussiaaccord.org/acura-excl...