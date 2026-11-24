Sheng Zhang joins Pascal to discuss China’s approach to Donald Trump and the diplomacy surrounding the Shenzhen summit. Zhang argues that Beijing offers personal warmth while protecting its strategic interests and maintaining ties with Russia. They examine Japan, Taiwan, Pakistan, North Korea, and the limits of Chinese influence over partners. The discussion also explores nuclear risk, attitudes toward the International Criminal Court, and the distinction between diplomatic flattery and substantive concessions in an international order increasingly shaped by rivalry.Sheng's Links:Sheng’s Harici article on my Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/a...And the Original: https://harici.com.tr/en/apec-summit-...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Sheng Zhang: decoding the summit’s diplomatic signals03:37 Emotional value: China’s approach to Trump11:49 Buying time and learning from the trade war19:57 Conflict management and the message to US allies23:33 Japan, Taiwan and diplomatic friction29:29 China’s partnerships and the limits of influence44:58 Nuclear war and the International Criminal Court50:58 Diplomatic warmth versus real concessions
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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