China, Russia and the Battle for Eurasia | Ryan Perkins

The great powers are leaving Europe behind. The USA, China and Russia are all focusing on the new heartland of the 21st century: Central Asia.Ryan Perkins joins Pascal to examine competing transport corridors across Eurasia, from the US-backed TRIPP route to Russia’s proposed Eurasia Canal. They discuss Chinese infrastructure financing, the evolution of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing. The conversation explores financialization, industrial capacity, digital sovereignty, and China’s approach to international relations. Perkins also presents his interpretation of the Iran conflict and argues that disruption around Hormuz can serve as economic pressure on China’s development.Ryan Perkins GeopoliticsSubstack: Ryan Perkins GeopoliticsX: @ChinaIndicator Telegram: https://t.me/chinaecon...Anti-Imperialist History Economics and Geopolitics (historical analysis)X: @prisonerroom101Telegram: https://t.me/ryanperkinsAnti-Imperialist: https://ryanperkins.su...Industrial Value-Added Report: https://globaleconomic...Visualizing China’s Economic Data: www.globaleconomicindicator.comNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Ryan Perkins and the contest for the Caucasus07:06 Building the Eurasia Canal: engineering and trade17:04 China’s Belt and Road and reserve strategy24:35 China and Russia: partnership without alliance33:05 Financialization and the loss of industrial capacity40:46 Digital sovereignty and China’s global approach46:46 China, the Philippines and regional tensions50:13 Iran, Hormuz and economic pressure on China
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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