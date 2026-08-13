While the US is in high panic about "the rise of China" and its failing warmongering in the word, Beijing is at its most relaxed yet. Turns out, China is confident that it won the race roughly 10 years ago and is now only working on expanding its lead. Professor Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, discusses how Chinese scholars view Trump’s second administration, trade pressure, China’s domestic development, and US-China competition. He shares his views on Iran, Taiwan risks, BRICS, the Belt and Road Initiative, global governance, green energy, AI, and why he believes cooperation can replace conflict.Links:Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China: https://rdcy.ruc.edu.cnNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Trump and China’s Response00:12:14 China’s Long-Term Development Model00:18:39 US-China Conflict Risks00:23:17 China’s Future Advantages00:30:32 Iran War and US Power00:36:39 BRICS and Chinese Foreign Policy00:44:57 China, Realism and Peaceful Coexistence
China Shocks USA: The Fight Is Already Over | Prof. Wang Wen
While the US is in high panic about "the rise of China" and its failing warmongering in the word, Beijing is at its most relaxed yet. Turns out, China is confident that it won the race roughly 10 years ago and is now only working on expanding its lead. Professor Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, discusses how Chinese scholars view Trump’s second administration, trade pressure, China’s domestic development, and US-China competition. He shares his views on Iran, Taiwan risks, BRICS, the Belt and Road Initiative, global governance, green energy, AI, and why he believes cooperation can replace conflict.Links:Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China: https://rdcy.ruc.edu.cnNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Trump and China’s Response00:12:14 China’s Long-Term Development Model00:18:39 US-China Conflict Risks00:23:17 China’s Future Advantages00:30:32 Iran War and US Power00:36:39 BRICS and Chinese Foreign Policy00:44:57 China, Realism and Peaceful Coexistence