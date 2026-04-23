China's Civil War Ends: Beijing & Taipei Defeat US Warmongers | Dr. Joanna Lei

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Joanna Lei, a Taiwanese businesswoman, media executive, and former KMT lawmaker, about the KMT chair’s visit to Beijing, the new party channel with China, the 10 cross-strait measures announced after the trip, DPP and KMT election pressure, US arms and TSMC issues, the Iran war as a warning for Taiwan, and possible paths to peace instead of war.
Links:
Joanna Lei on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Joanna+Lei
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:32 Xi and KMT breakthrough
00:07:42 Party channel and guardrails
00:13:34 Beijing’s 10 measures
00:17:54 KMT platform and local elections
00:21:03 DPP reaction and US pressure
00:30:06 2027 fears and war risk
00:34:53 Peace models and pilot programs
00:47:02 Taiwan reaction and closing