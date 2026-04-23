Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
China's Civil War Ends: Beijing & Taipei Defeat US Warmongers | Dr. Joanna Lei
0:00
-49:14

China's Civil War Ends: Beijing & Taipei Defeat US Warmongers | Dr. Joanna Lei

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 23, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Joanna Lei, a Taiwanese businesswoman, media executive, and former KMT lawmaker, about the KMT chair’s visit to Beijing, the new party channel with China, the 10 cross-strait measures announced after the trip, DPP and KMT election pressure, US arms and TSMC issues, the Iran war as a warning for Taiwan, and possible paths to peace instead of war.

Links:

Joanna Lei on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Joanna+Lei

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:32 Xi and KMT breakthrough

00:07:42 Party channel and guardrails

00:13:34 Beijing’s 10 measures

00:17:54 KMT platform and local elections

00:21:03 DPP reaction and US pressure

00:30:06 2027 fears and war risk

00:34:53 Peace models and pilot programs

00:47:02 Taiwan reaction and closing

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