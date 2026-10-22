China's Future Is RADICAL. The West Has No Idea What's Coming | Sheng Zhang

China has avoided alliances, but what the United States is doing to Iran and Palestine leaves Beijing little choice. The Dengists are losing internally and this is giving way to a whole new wave of Maoists inside the Chinese political system. They are young, (fashionable,) and they are done with trying to appease US imperialism.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 8: Sheng ZhangSheng Zhang examines the competing traditions shaping China’s Middle East policy, contrasting Maoist solidarity with Dengist economic priorities. Using Palestine and Iran, he explores Beijing’s political commitments, trade relationships, public opinion and diplomatic constraints. He argues that regional conflict is challenging China’s balancing strategy and strengthening Iran’s strategic importance. The discussion considers boycotts, Gulf investment, energy security, generational differences and strategic patience, asking what might push Beijing toward a clearer position as regional power shifts and tensions with Washington deepen.Sheng's Links:Sheng's Article on China-Iran Relations: https://muse.jhu.edu/article/991335Association for Global Political Thought profile: https://globalpoliticalthought.hsites...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 China’s competing foreign-policy traditions04:43 Xi Jinping and the Middle East06:37 Gaza and Chinese public opinion13:43 Trade with Israel and the Haifa dilemma15:48 Iran, Gulf trade and diplomatic tensions18:54 War and China’s reassessment of Iran28:57 Discussion: boycotts, Gaza and Gulf investment44:11 Energy, younger generations and strategic patience