China‘s Silence on Gaza is Strategic | Zhang Sheng

Originally published on 22 Nov 2025.
The United States just managed to pass a highly controversial resolution in the United Nations Security Council, which basically transforms Gaza into a UN Mandate and makes Donald Trump its governor. Resolution 2803 has alredy been heavily criticized by Human Rights experts like Francesca Albanese and Craig Mokhiber. The puzzeling thing in this is that Russia and China, both abstained from voting, thereby helping the resolution to pass. To help understand China’s position on West Asia, I’m today joined by ZHANG Sheng, a Non-resident Visiting Researcher at Turkey’s KUASIA (Coach) University, and the author of a very popular video on Youtube where he recently explained Chinese approaches toward Gaza.Links:The mentioned video: • Zhang Sheng: Why Chinese Netizens Call Pal... One of Sheng’s articles on today’s topic: https://www.tni.org/en/article/from-g...Academic article on how the CPC and the Japanese Red Army vuewed Oakestube: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
