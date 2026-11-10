CIA & Neocons Set For More War After Trump Defeat | Larry C. Johnson

The blue wave means nothing good for US foreign policy. It creates a window of opportunity for several actors to pore even more money and resources into their preferred theaters of war. The CIA will use its shadow powers to double down on Russia, the Netanyahu-Trump team will use the last months of the old Congress to double down on Iran, and the potential power play between the Vance and the Neocon faction in team Trump will increase the chances of them creating crises abroad to distract from what's really going on. On top of that we now have an irreversible energy crisis that will lead into a global economic crisis. Brave new world, here we come.Larry's Links:Larry Johnson’s analysis at Sonar21: https://sonar21.comNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 In person in Tbilisi: neutrality for Georgia01:52 US midterms and the political cost of war06:13 Could an anti-war third party emerge?09:34 Vance, Trump and congressional constraints19:15 Who controls US intelligence policy?25:08 Iran, escalation and military risks31:34 Ukraine, sanctions and Russian energy35:42 Fuel shortages and the global economic outlook