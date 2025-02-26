Collective West Is Over. PEACE ACTIVISM Can Prevent Complete Self-Destruction | U Guérot & J Oberg

Originally published on Feb 15, 2025.

The „West“ is losing its power. Neither discursively nor physically are the traditional Anglo-European powers able to assert themselves on the world stage as they used to. At the same time, these powers have also lost their peace movements. What happened? In this episode we‘ll explore the decline of the peace movement that went hand in hand with the decline of „The West“ itself and chart out ideas for future peace actions.Today I’m talking to Dr. Ulrike Guérot in Germany and Dr. Jan Oberg, in Sweden. Both of them are intellectuals who founded peace organisations, Ulrike most recently the newly established “European Transcontinental Initiative” and Jan created over 30 years ago the “Transnational Foundation”. Today, we want to talk about Peace Activism with some advice from intellectuals with experience on what we all can do to get out of the escalation spiral.