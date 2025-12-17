Colonel Jacques Baud & Nathalie Yamb Sanctioned: EU Goes Soviet | Glenn Diesen

Originally published on Dec 16, 2025.
How did we reach a point where quoting Western sources gets you branded a foreign propagandist? Is the EU's executive branch now completely out of its mind, punishing dissenters without trial under the guise of fighting "propaganda"?To discuss this Orwellian turn, I sat down with my friend and colleague Glenn Diesen. As a professor at the University of Southeast Norway and a sharp geopolitical analyst, Glenn brings the necessary depth to understand why Europe is seemingly criminalizing objective analysis.Links:Glenn's YouTube Channel: @GDiesen1Glenn's Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/Glenn's X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com