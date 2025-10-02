Colonel: New Wars Will End The US Empire | Lawrence Wilkerson

Originally published on 21 Sept 2025

Donald Trump ran on ending "stupid wars," but his administration is now seen as the most chaotic and war-prone in modern history. Is this incompetence pushing the American empire over the edge, and is a catastrophic conflict with Iran the inevitable result?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, a retired US army officer, former Chief of Staff of the Secretary of State, and a member of the activist group “Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.”We explore his stark assessment of the "unbelievable incompetence" and lack of coordinated policy in the White House, and why Trump, despite his rhetoric, "relishes killing people" through proxies. Col. Wilkerson also breaks down the historical decline of the American empire, the unstoppable shift of power back to the East, and how Israel could drag the US into a disastrous, decade-long war with Iran before Thanksgiving.Links:Eisenhower Media Network: https://eisenhowermedianetwork.org/Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...