Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
18h

Every Empire has ended with an over extended military & a mountain of debt..

Tho I'm afraid Miss American Pie might throw a huge nuclear farewell party..

"A dying animal is always at its most viscous whilst taking its last breath"

Reply
Share
4 replies
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
19h

Let them all burn in hell with their lucifarian pedophilic psychopathic hubris delusions

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture