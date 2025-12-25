Death By Sanctions: EU Destroys German Journalist in Germany | Hüseyin Doğru

Originally published on Dec 24, 2025.
The European Union has started using the Anti-Russia sanctions as a repressive tool to smuther civil society dissent within the West. Last week, Colonel Jacque Baud, a former Swiss army member and NATO advisor was sanctioned, but so were several others before him, including activists and Journalists. One of them is Hüsseyin Dogru, a german national who was sanctioned already in May. He joines us today to discuss his case.Links:X (Twitter): https://x.com/hussedogruNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
