Death By Sanctions: EU Destroys German Journalist in Germany | Hüseyin Doğru
Death By Sanctions: EU Destroys German Journalist in Germany | Hüseyin Doğru

Dec 25, 2025

Originally published on Dec 24, 2025.

The European Union has started using the Anti-Russia sanctions as a repressive tool to smuther civil society dissent within the West. Last week, Colonel Jacque Baud, a former Swiss army member and NATO advisor was sanctioned, but so were several others before him, including activists and Journalists. One of them is Hüsseyin Dogru, a german national who was sanctioned already in May. He joines us today to discuss his case.Links:X (Twitter): https://x.com/hussedogruNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

