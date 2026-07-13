Death of a Warmonger, Drone & Energy War ESCALATION | Stas Krapivnik

Stas Krapivnik returns to discuss reports surrounding Lindsay Graham, energy pressure from the Iran conflict, and fuel shortages in Russia and Ukraine. He shares observations from Moscow, looks at refinery strikes and drone attacks, and argues that both sides are changing their tactics. The discussion also covers frontline logistics, arms production, anti-drone tools, the risks of wider war, and future security threats.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube: / @mrslavikman Stanislav Krapivnik on X: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and energy tensions00:13:16 Russia’s refineries and drone defenses00:20:47 Deep strikes and Russia’s fuel supply00:29:06 Fuel stations and Ukraine’s front lines00:40:08 Energy war and Ukraine’s logistics00:45:41 The future of drone warfare
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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