Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Death of a Warmonger, Drone & Energy War ESCALATION | Stas Krapivnik
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Death of a Warmonger, Drone & Energy War ESCALATION | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 13, 2026

Stas Krapivnik returns to discuss reports surrounding Lindsay Graham, energy pressure from the Iran conflict, and fuel shortages in Russia and Ukraine. He shares observations from Moscow, looks at refinery strikes and drone attacks, and argues that both sides are changing their tactics. The discussion also covers frontline logistics, arms production, anti-drone tools, the risks of wider war, and future security threats.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube:    / @mrslavikman  Stanislav Krapivnik on X: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and energy tensions00:13:16 Russia’s refineries and drone defenses00:20:47 Deep strikes and Russia’s fuel supply00:29:06 Fuel stations and Ukraine’s front lines00:40:08 Energy war and Ukraine’s logistics00:45:41 The future of drone warfare

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