Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
3d

Professor Rabkin's analysis should be a must read article on Frontpage Newspapers worldwide. An article for the people.

Thank you Pascal.

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
2d

Ohh no! Yet another ‘De- ‘ word to encompass this thoughtful rich analysis. So now after

de-colonization we have

de-modernization? Really? Please do not succumb to academe ‘new speech’ — can we not do better?

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