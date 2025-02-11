Devastating War In West Asia Could BREAK Weakened Israel

The Warfare in West Asia is anything but over, despite the proclamations of Western Media that "democracy" is now coming to Syria. Israel's strategic long-term position just changed dramatically and over-extending itself now while making new enemies will only create more trouble in the long-run. Dr. Glenn Diesen is a professor at the University of Southeast Norway and an associate editor at the Journal “Russia in Global Affairs”. Glenn on Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com Glenn on Youtube: / @gdiesen1
Originally published on Dec 21, 2024