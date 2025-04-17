Dictatorships are Forming All Over Europe. Poland Joins The Club. | Artur Ciechanowicz

Originally published on 2 Apr 2025.

First it was Romania but now France, too, has banned the most prominent opposition leader from running for public office. In Turkey Erdogan just arrested his main rival, and Germany is talking about banning the largest opposition party. And those are just the most prominent cases. My guest today, Artur Ciechanowicz, shines a light on Poland in which Donald Tusk—a darling of the EU establishment—has been using various methods to get around the rule of law and crack down on his opposition, too.Artur Ciechanowicz is a journalist, international affairs expert and a former reporter for the Polish newswire PAP in Berlin and Brussels. He also writes for “The European Conservative” and the Brussels-based MCC ThinkTank. He recently wrote an insightful report with the title “Donald Tusk’s anti-democracy handbook: How to capture a state, dismantle the rule of law and not get persecuted by the European Commission.”Links:Artur’s Report: https://brussels.mcc.hu/uploads/defau...MCC Brussels:https://brussels.mcc.hu/Artur on the European Conservative: https://europeanconservative.com/arti...