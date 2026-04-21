Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Archak Davidian's avatar
Archak Davidian
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This is exactly what I thought as soon as I heard the news! The Iranians are not the third-world "towelheads" that the hollywood-bred retards in the West believe. They were developing mathematics, chemistry, astronomy, medicine and other sciences when Europe was stinking in its dark ages... Their education system is far superior than that of the US, which survives on continuous importation of brains. The Iranians know how to toil on themselves and breed indigenous capacity... It is not a far-fetched possiblity that they might have captured that drone intact. And I really hope they did! And, hopefully, share it with the Russians and the Chinese, to reverse-engineer, and most probably build a far better version of their own. INSHALLA!

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