Diplomatic Crisis Deepens: Japan & China on the Brink | Dr. Warwick Powell

Originally published on 20 Nov 2025.
Chinese airlines just cancelled over 400,000 flights to Japan after belligerent remarks in parliament of Sanae Takaichi, the new Japanese prime minister. In all of this, the USA is suspiciously quiet. Is the real winner of this Beijing vs Tokyo fight gonna be, once again, Washington? Here to discuss with me this topic from another perspective is an old friend of the show, Warwick Powell.
