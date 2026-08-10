Dirty WAR Against Europe Begins: New Globalist Migrant Crisis | Fethi

The elites that brought to you a war Russia and a Genozide in West Asia are working on their next project: the break up of Europe. And they are beginning with an indirect attack on another maritime live-line, the Straight of Gibraltar.Fethi of Jazair Hope joins me to examine the Ceuta migrant crisis, arguing that Morocco’s role should be seen through Spain’s tensions with Israel, the US, Algeria, and Western Sahara. He discusses migration, control of the Strait of Gibraltar, energy routes, Morocco’s ties with Israel, public pressure at home, and a possible power struggle before Moroccan elections.Links:Jazair Hope Website: https://jazairhope.orgJazair Hope YouTube: / @jazairhope Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and the Ceuta crossing00:04:46 Ceuta, Melilla, and migration rumors00:09:20 Was the border move organized?00:11:38 Israel, the US, and pressure on Spain00:21:57 Gibraltar and the risk of a divided Europe00:28:14 Spain, Algeria, and gas routes00:36:43 Why Morocco is close to Israel00:47:35 Morocco’s risky regime gamble00:53:27 Follow Fethi and Jazair Hope
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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