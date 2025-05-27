Dollar Decline, BRICS Rise, and Trump's Failing Trade Wars | Sean Foo

Originally published on 9 May 2025.

The emperor is naked by now in so many areas that it is difficult to still find even just a shred of fabric somewhere. Even financially, there is no more sweet talking the situation. The US economy is only weeks away from a real supply shock that the bond marked it not playing ball with Trump's trade wars.Today I’m talking to Sean Foo. Many of you will probably know Sean because he is the host of a very successful and useful YouTube channel on geoeconomics on which he posts daily analysis about the global economy and the impact of political events on various markets. I find his analysis always insightful and realistic, so I am very happy he agreed to answer some of my questions. Sean, welcome!Links:Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Sean Foo’s Channel: ‪@SeanFooGold‬