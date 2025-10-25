Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Drivers of War: Why the West Never Decolonized its Geopolitical Economy | R. Desai and J. Sachs
Drivers of War: Why the West Never Decolonized its Geopolitical Economy | R. Desai and J. Sachs

Pascal Lottaz
Oct 25, 2025

Originally published on 24 Oct 2025.

This is a webinar of the Multipolar Peace Network Initiative. Professor Radhika Desai of Manitoba University introduces her (Marxist) framework for understanding modern capitalist imperialism and the necessary drive toward hegemony and domination. Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University discusses and critiques the approach, offering additional analysis on how to best understand the connection between economic structure and geopolitical power.

