🚨 Drone Escalation: Russia Will Strike NATO | Stas Krapivnik

The Ukraine Proxy-War is not a Proxy-War anymore. The continuous drone strikes into Russia are changing everything. Ordinary Russian citizens are demanding a more forceful reply and the pressure on V. Putin is growing to escalate the war into NATO territory after they escalated it into Russia.LINKS:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X / Twitter: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKTelegram English: https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2Telegram Russian: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoSupport us:Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... Timestamps:00:00 Russia’s mood after attacks on Moscow02:00 Drone warfare and the danger of escalation06:50 Frontline updates: Donbass, Sumy, Zaporozhye09:01 Civilian targets and Russia’s response17:00 Is Ukraine trying to provoke NATO-Russia war?24:01 Europe’s loss of realism about war30:57 Targeting leaders and collapsing international norms33:54 Israel, Iran, and US hegemony40:40 The Gulf states, oil prices, and Trump’s calculation
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes