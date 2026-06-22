Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨 Drone Escalation: Russia Will Strike NATO | Stas Krapivnik
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🚨 Drone Escalation: Russia Will Strike NATO | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 22, 2026

The Ukraine Proxy-War is not a Proxy-War anymore. The continuous drone strikes into Russia are changing everything. Ordinary Russian citizens are demanding a more forceful reply and the pressure on V. Putin is growing to escalate the war into NATO territory after they escalated it into Russia.LINKS:YouTube:    / @mrslavikman  X / Twitter: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKTelegram English: https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2Telegram Russian: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoSupport us:Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... Timestamps:00:00 Russia’s mood after attacks on Moscow02:00 Drone warfare and the danger of escalation06:50 Frontline updates: Donbass, Sumy, Zaporozhye09:01 Civilian targets and Russia’s response17:00 Is Ukraine trying to provoke NATO-Russia war?24:01 Europe’s loss of realism about war30:57 Targeting leaders and collapsing international norms33:54 Israel, Iran, and US hegemony40:40 The Gulf states, oil prices, and Trump’s calculation

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