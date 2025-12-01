East-German Historian Shocks NATO Establishment | Dr. Lothar Schröter

Originally published on 30 Nov 2025.
The biggest lie NATO has planted in the minds of its victims is that of a constant threat.Today I'm speaking with military historian Dr. Lothar Schröter. Born in East Germany, Dr. Schröter worked at the Military History Institute in Potsdam from 1974 to 1990, ultimately reaching the rank of Major in the National People's Army and serving as Head of the Military History Department for NATO and West Germany.Last year, Dr. Schröter published the book "The Ukraine War: The Roots, the Actors, and the Role of NATO." We'll be discussing his East German perspective on the war today.Links:
