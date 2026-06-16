End of Empire: USA Humiliated by Iran Deal | Alexander Mercouris (Audio)

Alexander Mercouris joins the show to discuss a likely Iran ceasefire, why he sees it as a pause rather than peace, the pressure on Gulf states to rethink their ties, Armenia’s risky turn toward the West, and how the second Iran war exposed weak US intelligence and military planning. He also talks about Tulsi Gabbard’s claims on US bio labs and the CIA’s growing focus on intervention over intelligence.Links:Alexander Mercouris YouTube: / @alexandermercouris The Duran: / @theduran Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Iran ceasefire and why it’s theater00:09:41 Gulf states, BRICS, and neutrality00:17:58 Armenia’s risky Westward turn00:23:34 What the Iran war revealed00:35:33 Tulsi Gabbard, bio labs, and the CIA00:39:58 American decline and intelligence failures
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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