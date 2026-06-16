Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
End of Empire: USA Humiliated by Iran Deal | Alexander Mercouris (Audio)
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End of Empire: USA Humiliated by Iran Deal | Alexander Mercouris (Audio)

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 16, 2026

Alexander Mercouris joins the show to discuss a likely Iran ceasefire, why he sees it as a pause rather than peace, the pressure on Gulf states to rethink their ties, Armenia’s risky turn toward the West, and how the second Iran war exposed weak US intelligence and military planning. He also talks about Tulsi Gabbard’s claims on US bio labs and the CIA’s growing focus on intervention over intelligence.Links:Alexander Mercouris YouTube:    / @alexandermercouris  The Duran:    / @theduran  Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Iran ceasefire and why it’s theater00:09:41 Gulf states, BRICS, and neutrality00:17:58 Armenia’s risky Westward turn00:23:34 What the Iran war revealed00:35:33 Tulsi Gabbard, bio labs, and the CIA00:39:58 American decline and intelligence failures

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