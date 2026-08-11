End of NATO Hegemony: New Alliance "Nothing Burger" Exposes Western Weakness

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia announced the formation of a new alliance which will treat an attack against one as an attack against all. Well, that's lovely, but can we please see the actual treaty? No. We can't? Oh, that's funny, why would you keep that secret? Well.... my friends, what we are seeing here is a prime example of "Alliance Theater", where three actors — on behalf of the US overlord — are trying to posture in front of cameras while neither the military backbone nor the political resolve is ready for action. And that's not even a new thing. Let me walk you through the recent history of alliance theater and how this reveals more about the Multipolar World than about the military strength of any of the actors involved.

