Escalation to DEFEAT: USA Losing on BOTH Fronts | Stanislav Krapivnik

The wars in West Asia and Eastern Europe are merging. And if you think this is coincidence, then I have a bridge to sell to you. As vertical escalation in both theaters is proving to fail big time, Washington neocons seem to have switched tactics: Horizontal escalation to draw in more parties into a multi-theater war.Pascal and Stas discuss the newest strikes from and into Iran, the risk of the Ukraine and Middle East wars becoming linked, U.S. military and energy limits, drone attacks and Russian restraint, the fighting around Ukraine’s defensive lines, and possible post-war security arrangements. They also debate whether Ukraine’s battlefield position could weaken sharply later this year.Follow Stas here: YouTube: @MrSlavikman X / Twitter: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKTelegram English: https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2Telegram Russian: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoSupport us:Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:24 Iran strike claims and wider escalation00:10:02 The U.S. two-front dilemma00:18:39 Russian restraint and Black Sea escalation00:28:10 Ukraine’s defenses and front line pressure00:39:23 Russia’s post-war security strategy
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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