Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨ESCALATION: Trade War Gets Worse, Iran War Extends to Ukraine | Stas Krapivnik
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🚨ESCALATION: Trade War Gets Worse, Iran War Extends to Ukraine | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

Stanislav Krapivnik returns to assess the reported Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi alliance, its ties to Iran, Yemen, Israel and the Black Sea. He and Pascal Lottaz discuss attacks on shipping and ports, Russia’s war strategy in Ukraine, Western political thinking, and how weather could affect the fighting in the months ahead.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube:    / @mrslavikman  Rise of the Imperial Eagle Substack: https://zmeigarinich.substack.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:20 Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia00:11:47 Turkey, Russia and the Black Sea00:17:48 Maritime escalation and Ukraine’s ports00:29:14 Russia’s military options in Ukraine00:35:14 Consumer systems and Western projection00:43:01 Russia’s summer offensive outlook

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