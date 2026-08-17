🚨ESCALATION: Trade War Gets Worse, Iran War Extends to Ukraine | Stas Krapivnik

Stanislav Krapivnik returns to assess the reported Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi alliance, its ties to Iran, Yemen, Israel and the Black Sea. He and Pascal Lottaz discuss attacks on shipping and ports, Russia’s war strategy in Ukraine, Western political thinking, and how weather could affect the fighting in the months ahead.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube: / @mrslavikman Rise of the Imperial Eagle Substack: https://zmeigarinich.substack.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:20 Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia00:11:47 Turkey, Russia and the Black Sea00:17:48 Maritime escalation and Ukraine’s ports00:29:14 Russia’s military options in Ukraine00:35:14 Consumer systems and Western projection00:43:01 Russia’s summer offensive outlook
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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