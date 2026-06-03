Escalation: US-Israel Provoking The Next Phase of the War | David T. Pyne

Barely able to supply its troops in the region or keeping them out of harms way, the US has struck again sites in Iran and Israel has been escalating the war against Lebanon. How long will Iran still accept the salami-slicing away of the ceasefire? At the same time, the US media claims 70 ships had been "escorted" secretly through the Strait of Hormuz. Is there any reason to believe this could be the case? David Pyne, Deputy Executive Director of the EMP Task Force, joins me to break down the newest events in the Iran war, failed ceasefire talks, Trump’s mixed signals, Israel’s influence inside Washington, the MAGA split, China tensions, and Ukraine’s slide toward collapse. Pyne argues the U.S. is overextended, running low on war supplies, and facing growing limits in every major theater.Links:David Pyne Substack The Real War: https://dpyne.substack.comX: https://x.com/AmericaFirstConNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and Iran war update00:04:24 Limited strikes and ceasefire games00:08:01 Israel influence on Trump and MAGA00:13:49 Fallout for Republicans and 202800:20:11 China trip and trade theater00:25:29 Ukraine war and NATO limits00:32:43 Strait of Hormuz blockade and Iran deal00:37:01 US bases, nuclear terms, and regime change00:41:01 US power limits and missile depletion