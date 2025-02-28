Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

EU Elites Are Freaking-out Over USA Dumping Them | Dr. Glenn Diesen
Feb 28, 2025

Originally published on Feb 17, 2025.

While the USA is finally working on achieving peace in Ukraine and ending the senseless bloodshed, EU kleptocrats are having a mental breakdown in Munich over the new US Vice President lecturing them on proper democratic values. The EU hasn't even begun to understand what hit them. I'm discussing these tectonic shifts with Professor Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of Southeast Norway.Find Glenn on othe platforms_Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.comYouTube:    / @gdiesen1   Twitter: https://x.com/glenn_diesen?s=21

User's avatar

