EU Makes Punishment without Trial LEGAL | Dr. Alexandra Hofer

Originally published on Jan 1, 2026.

In its quest to defeat Russia, the EU has started sanctioning its own citizens, and those of third states like my country men, Nathalie Yamb and Jacques Baud. But what are these sanctions actually in the international legal system? Here to help with this question is Dr. Alexandra Hofer, an Assistant Professor Public International Law at Utrecht University’s School of Law.Links:Publications of Dr. Hofer: https://www.uu.nl/staff/ASHofer/Publi...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

