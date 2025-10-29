EU Parliament Member EXPOSES Craziness Of EU Elites | M. Schulenburg & J. Sachs

Originally published on 28 Oct 2025.
This is a Webinar of the Multipolar Peace Network Initiative. Count Michael von der Schulenburg, who worked decades in conflict resolution for the United Nations and is now a European Parliament member for Germany's left-wing party BSW, discusses with Professor Jeffrey Sachs the reasons and extend of EU elite madness and institutional failures. Not only war propaganda is on an all-time high, also the political process is so captured by Russo-phobic pro-war narratives that the ideologists within the bureaucratic structures of the Brussel's behemoth don't even understand the extend and consequences of their irresponsible war policies. Coupled with the inability for long-term planning and disregard of national interest, the fate of the European continent is set for another dark chapter. The worst is yet to come.
Links:
Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...