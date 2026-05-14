EU Shocked: Swiss Population Fights Back | R. Roca & H. Bieri

While all of Europe is sitting in the antechamber of war—except Ukraine, which is already in the slaughterhouse—a small Alpine nation is putting up resistance. The Swiss population is demanding a referendum on neutrality from its EU- and NATO-subservient government.

In the best tradition of direct democracy, the Swiss have managed, against the will of their elites in government and parliament, to force a referendum that will decide the future of their neutrality. Nothing less than the core of Swiss identity is at stake.

Should the country become genuinely neutral again—including the abolition of sanctions regimes—or should the Alpine republic continue on its NATO course and, like Sweden and Finland, ultimately find its place on the Eastern Front in the most violent military alliance of all time?

Questions upon questions. Hans Bieri and historian René Roca provide answers.

More arguments in favor of the Neutrality Initiative: SwissNeutralityNow.ch

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Chapters

00:00 Introduction: Switzerland’s Neutrality Initiative

02:00 The referendum process and direct democracy

05:00 What the initiative would actually change

08:00 Neutrality, alliances, sanctions, and good offices

12:00 Is the initiative “pro-Putin”? Ukraine, Iran, and Western narratives

16:00 Breaking free from hegemonic narratives

20:00 Why Switzerland needs constitutional clarity

24:00 Can a small state defend neutrality without NATO?

29:00 The campaign against the initiative and Swiss political culture

33:00 Aggression, the UN Charter, and the limits of moral simplification

40:00 Media narratives, censorship concerns, and the need for open debate

44:00 Neutrality, economic security, and global interdependence

48:00 War-material exports and the future of Swiss neutrality