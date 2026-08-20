Eurasia Breaks USA: Three Front Defeat Forming | Prof. Radhika Desai

Radhika Desai, University of Manitoba professor and host of Radhika Desai Geopolitical Economist, joins Pascal to examine Korean peace efforts, fading trust in US military protection, the dollar system’s debt trap, and China’s industrial rise. They also discuss neoliberal demand problems, Western double standards on overcapacity, and the growing split inside MAGA as Trump fails to deliver for US workers.Links:Radhika Desai: https://radhikadesai.com/Radhika Desai Geopolitical Economist: / @raddesai Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:28 Korea peace and Trump’s troop policy00:09:53 South Korea and the US military umbrella00:20:24 Economic models and neoliberal demand crisis00:28:19 Sri Lanka and the dollar debt trap00:39:24 China’s rise and the overcapacity debate00:52:08 MAGA’s split and Trump’s broken promises01:00:04 Where to follow Radhika Desai
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes