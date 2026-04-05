Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Eurocrats Trying To KILL This German Journalist (with his Family) | Hüseyin Dogru
0:00
-51:01

Eurocrats Trying To KILL This German Journalist (with his Family) | Hüseyin Dogru

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 05, 2026

This is a grave case of political punishment without due process. Pascal Lottaz speaks with journalist Hüseyin Doğru, who says EU sanctions turned him into a non-person inside Germany. The discussion covers the lack of trial or hearing, the struggle to challenge sanctions in court, frozen bank access, the seizure of his wife’s accounts, and the danger this creates for his children. They also discuss the silence of major media and unions, the wider use of sanctions and debanking against dissent, and the need for public protest and political pressure.

Links:

Hüseyin Doğru on X: https://x.com/hussedogru

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:59 Sanctioned inside Germany

00:07:07 German court and blocked payments

00:12:02 Wife accounts frozen

00:22:23 Fear and the test case claim

00:26:31 Media unions and silence

00:33:06 Courts politics and no remedy

00:42:13 Wider crackdown across Europe

00:46:05 Political resistance and final appeal

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