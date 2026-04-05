Eurocrats Trying To KILL This German Journalist (with his Family) | Hüseyin Dogru

This is a grave case of political punishment without due process. Pascal Lottaz speaks with journalist Hüseyin Doğru, who says EU sanctions turned him into a non-person inside Germany. The discussion covers the lack of trial or hearing, the struggle to challenge sanctions in court, frozen bank access, the seizure of his wife’s accounts, and the danger this creates for his children. They also discuss the silence of major media and unions, the wider use of sanctions and debanking against dissent, and the need for public protest and political pressure.
Links:
Hüseyin Doğru on X: https://x.com/hussedogru
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:59 Sanctioned inside Germany
00:07:07 German court and blocked payments
00:12:02 Wife accounts frozen
00:22:23 Fear and the test case claim
00:26:31 Media unions and silence
00:33:06 Courts politics and no remedy
00:42:13 Wider crackdown across Europe
00:46:05 Political resistance and final appeal