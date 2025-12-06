Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Europe & NATO at the Edge of Disaster—With Eyes Wide Shut | Dr. Gabriele Krone-Schmalz
Dec 06, 2025

Originally published on 5 Dec 2025.

While the United States and Russia are negotiating peace, Germany and the rest of Europe are yapping for more military force in order to impose their vision of “justice.” Yet Europe has neither the weapons nor the economic strength to achieve anything even remotely like that. What on earth is going on with Germany and Europe?To better understand the continent’s geopolitical situation, I am joined today by Dr. Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, the author of numerous nonfiction books, including “Respekt geht anders: Betrachtungen über unser zerstrittenes Land” (“Respect Works Differently: Reflections on Our Divided Country”) and “Eiszeit: Wie Russland dämonisiert wird und warum das so gefährlich ist” (“Ice Age: How Russia Is Demonized and Why That Is So Dangerous”).Links:

