Europe Betrays Flotilla, US Greenlights More Extermination, Israel Impunity | E. Doyle & H. Cobban

Originally published on 2 Oct 2025.

While the West paints Hamas as an irrational terrorist group that must be eradicated, its leaders consistently call for adherence to international law. Is this deliberate refusal to understand Hamas as a political actor the biggest obstacle to peace and the key enabler of the genocide in Gaza?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking to Eugene Doyle, a New Zealand based Journalist, and Helena Cobban, a British-American writer and researcher on international relations. She has written four books on West Asia and recently published the work “Understanding Hamas and why that matters”.We explore why understanding Hamas is crucial for any ceasefire negotiation and to end the two-year-long genocide. We also break down the Western hypocrisy of labeling peace activists on aid flotillas as "terrorists," the complicity of European and American governments in the ongoing atrocities, and the failure of the United Nations to uphold its own charter. We delve into the historical context often ignored by mainstream media, from the Great March of Return to the complex realities of October 7th, to reveal why the current path only leads to more destruction.Links:Link to books: https://orbooks.com/catalog/understan...https://bit.ly/HamasMattersNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

