Europe Builds a Sanctions State. He Fights It. | Col. Jacques Baud
Europe Builds a Sanctions State. He Fights It. | Col. Jacques Baud

Pascal Lottaz
Feb 17, 2026

Can EU sanctions turn into punishment without trial, and can foreign-policy powers be aimed inward at Europeans? In this talk, I’m joined by Colonel Jacques Baud (former Swiss Army colonel and intelligence officer), now targeted by EU sanctions, to unpack the legal gray zone, the evidence problem, and the wider push for narrative control.

Appeal & petition site: https://www.appeal-baud.com

