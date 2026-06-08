Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Europe Destroys Diplomacy AGAIN | Ian Proud
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-28:46

Europe Destroys Diplomacy AGAIN | Ian Proud

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 08, 2026

Former British diplomat Ian Proud joins Neutrality Studies to discuss Russia-NATO escalation, Western support for Ukraine, Europe’s lack of diplomacy, and the risk of a wider war. He also talks about Europe’s dependence on the US, the need for direct Europe-Russia talks, Iran diplomacy, the Abraham Accords, and his new novel Searching: A Love Story.Links:Substack: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/Searching: A Love Story on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Searching-love...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:38 Russia-NATO escalation and Kiev embassies00:02:12 Western policy and risk of wider war00:07:52 How Europe could return to diplomacy00:12:01 Europe’s dependence on the US00:17:47 Iran, Minsk, and diplomacy as cover00:23:40 EU foreign policy and national diplomacy00:27:21 Ian Proud’s new book and where to follow him

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