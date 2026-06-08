Europe Destroys Diplomacy AGAIN | Ian Proud

Former British diplomat Ian Proud joins Neutrality Studies to discuss Russia-NATO escalation, Western support for Ukraine, Europe’s lack of diplomacy, and the risk of a wider war. He also talks about Europe’s dependence on the US, the need for direct Europe-Russia talks, Iran diplomacy, the Abraham Accords, and his new novel Searching: A Love Story.Links:Substack: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/Searching: A Love Story on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Searching-love...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:38 Russia-NATO escalation and Kiev embassies00:02:12 Western policy and risk of wider war00:07:52 How Europe could return to diplomacy00:12:01 Europe’s dependence on the US00:17:47 Iran, Minsk, and diplomacy as cover00:23:40 EU foreign policy and national diplomacy00:27:21 Ian Proud’s new book and where to follow him
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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