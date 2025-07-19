Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Europe Is Doomed. Anti-Diplomacy Ruins EVERYTHING | Amb. S.Z. Kusai
Europe Is Doomed. Anti-Diplomacy Ruins EVERYTHING | Amb. S.Z. Kusai

Jul 19, 2025

Originally published on 18 Jul 2025.

Today I’m talking to a former Hungarian Diplomat, His excellency, Ambassador Sandor Zoltan Kusai. Ambassador Kusai served his country in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office in various capacities, most importantly he spent a total of 18 years in China, including in the top position as Ambassador between 2008-2014. He is now working as a scholar in research and education back home in Hungary and it’s a pleasure having him here today.https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

