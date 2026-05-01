Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Europe is LOST: War Preparations on Every Level | Dr. Ulrike Guérot
0:00
-59:36

Europe is LOST: War Preparations on Every Level | Dr. Ulrike Guérot

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 01, 2026

Pascal speaks with Professor Ulrike Guérot about the new book Germany Neutral, the push for German rearmament, shrinking space for peace voices, NATO’s role in Europe, missed chances for a neutral security order, and the case for a neutral Germany and a neutral Europe. They also discuss the European Peace Project and the May 9 peace action.

Links:

European Peace Project: https://europeanpeaceproject.eu

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and new book

00:03:30 Germany preparing for war

00:06:00 Peace voices pushed out

00:12:31 Germany as war hub

00:19:55 Neutral Germany and Europe

00:29:07 Missed chances after 1945

00:35:48 Atlanticism and NATO

00:50:00 European Peace Project and close

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