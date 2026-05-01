Europe is LOST: War Preparations on Every Level | Dr. Ulrike Guérot

Pascal speaks with Professor Ulrike Guérot about the new book Germany Neutral, the push for German rearmament, shrinking space for peace voices, NATO’s role in Europe, missed chances for a neutral security order, and the case for a neutral Germany and a neutral Europe. They also discuss the European Peace Project and the May 9 peace action.
Links:
European Peace Project: https://europeanpeaceproject.eu
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and new book
00:03:30 Germany preparing for war
00:06:00 Peace voices pushed out
00:12:31 Germany as war hub
00:19:55 Neutral Germany and Europe
00:29:07 Missed chances after 1945
00:35:48 Atlanticism and NATO
00:50:00 European Peace Project and close