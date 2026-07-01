Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Europe is OVER: Russia's Greatest Shift in 5 Years | David T. Pyne
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Europe is OVER: Russia's Greatest Shift in 5 Years | David T. Pyne

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 01, 2026

David T. Pyne, former U.S. Army officer and Deputy Director for the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, discusses the Iran ceasefire, Trump’s memorandum with Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz crisis, JD Vance’s role, and the future of U.S. bases in the Gulf. He also analyzes Ukraine, Russia’s possible northern offensive, NATO risks, and the continued power of neocons in Washington.Links: David Pyne Substack The Real War: https://dpyne.substack.com/X: https://x.com/AmericaFirstConNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction00:00:27 Iran ceasefire and MOU00:06:29 Is Trump serious about peace?00:14:20 Will Iran enforce the deal?00:17:25 Future of US bases in the Gulf00:20:19 JD Vance and MAGA after Iran00:28:30 Strait of Hormuz control00:32:34 Russia, drones, and escalation00:38:38 Trump, Anchorage, and Ukraine peace00:43:02 NATO risks and neocon power

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