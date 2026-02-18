Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Fábio O. Ribeiro
21h

Yes, I can agree with you. Even so, I believe that those who defend the necessity and possibility of peace (myself included) are fundamentally mistaken. This is because we presume that human beings make choices and naturally seek to preserve their health, well-being, property, culture, and life. But they exist in an economic and political environment where these choices are limited, conditioned, a space where some choices are even not permitted (as is becoming increasingly evident in the new oppressive way of being of the European Union). As militarism takes over the economic sphere, consolidating interests around the fabulous profits derived from private production and state acquisition of armaments, the freedom to discuss what to do and decide in favor of peace is reduced. Opposition to military Keynesianism and war becomes irrelevant, marginal, and eventually criminalized. And to make matters worse, the very discussion of politically relevant issues is now polluted by bots and algorithms designed to radicalize and tear apart society based on hate campaigns, fake news, alternative truths, and other types of bullshit in favor of militarism and war. In this context, the freedom of humans to decide begins to disappear or become irrelevant: even those who are in favor of peace end up being dragged into war or suffering its dramatic consequences without wanting to.

Yesterday I went to sleep thinking about this and had a tense and frightening dream. "I got on a bus wanting to go somewhere, but it changed course and went somewhere else. I asked the driver to stop, and he said he couldn't. I paid the fare and signaled to get off, but the driver told me he had given me more change than I should have received. I went back to him and returned the packet of money and coins he had given me as change. He immediately stuffed everything into a small safe next to him. I asked him to stop the bus because I wanted to get off and had already returned the change. He said the safe was locked and that he would need to check if the returned amount matched what he had given me. I offered to pay the fare again, and he said he couldn't charge a second fare even though there was uncertainty about whether I had already paid. The bus wouldn't take me where I wanted to go, I couldn't get off, the driver created all sorts of difficulties to prevent me from going where I wanted. I was just an object to be transported to a different place." "Where I intended to go."

Is this small, frightening dream, which made me wake up tired and emotionally disturbed, a summary of everything I've said before on the subject? I think so, but I could be wrong.

Marianne Volonte
21h

Instead of living up recklessly to Adam Smith's pursuit of self-interest which obviously and continuously ends in conflicts (or at the worst wars), we should START- as INDIVIDUALS AND NATIONS - to understand and accept that:

- EVERYBODY HAS STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES - often we are not aware of them

- NOBODY IS COMPLETELY RIGHT OR WRONG - but it is only our own personal opinion

- CONFLICTS ARISE OUT OF FEAR, LACK OF SELF-CONFIDENCE, TRUST OR RESPECT

As a consequence we have to START to communicate and listen to the others' interests, express at the same time our own interests in a clear, transparent and honest way. With this information on the table, we can START to analyse and find solutions, assume and figure out different perspectives, always taking into account the interests of the stakeholders involved.

To pursue peace and prosperity is a hard, never-ending work and requires dignity and spirit of cooperation. The good news is, that once we learn this communication style and empowering decision making process - which could be called the NEUTRALITY APPROACH - it will also reflect positively on our private and professional relationships!

